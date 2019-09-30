{{featured_button_text}}
MSHP
File photo

A French Village man was injured in an ATV accident that took place at 10:43 p.m. Sunday on Pawnee Drive east of Roy Drive in St. Francois County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the wreck occurred when a 2004 Arctic Cat 500 driven by Charles L. Lake, 55, of French Village, traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a ditch, ejecting the driver.

Lake was transported by Air Evac to Mercy Hospital St. Louis where he was treated for serious injuries. 

The patrol reports that damage to the vehicle was minor.

