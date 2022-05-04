 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Authorities in Potosi investigate death of woman reportedly struck by vehicle Monday

  • 0
Authorities in Potosi investigate death of woman reportedly struck by vehicle Monday

An investigation by the Potosi Police Department is currently underway into the death of a woman reportedly struck by a vehicle early Monday morning.

 File

Authorities in Potosi are investigating the death of a woman that occurred early Monday morning after she was reportedly hit by a vehicle.

A press release from the Potosi Police Department states that on Monday at approximately 4:26 a.m., Potosi police officers were radio dispatched to the 8 & U-Stor-It self-storage facilities located on Highway U, near Highway 8, in reference to a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

The victim, identified by officials as Sandra Michele Kean, reportedly died as a result of the incident. Additional information about the woman has not yet been officially released, pending further investigation.

Washington County Coroner Steve Hatfield said after the woman was struck by the vehicle, she was transported to Washington County Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased. Hatfield noted that an autopsy was performed on Tuesday.

Authorities said the investigation is active and ongoing. Additional information will be released as it becomes available from official sources.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

Reporter, Staff Writer, and Photojournalist

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two injured in accident

Two injured in accident

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reported a single vehicle accident with two injured occupants in St. Francois County Saturday afternoon.

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. abortion rights: What a post-Roe v. Wade America would look like?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News