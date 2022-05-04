Authorities in Potosi investigate death of woman reportedly struck by vehicle Monday

Authorities in Potosi are investigating the death of a woman that occurred early Monday morning after she was reportedly hit by a vehicle.

A press release from the Potosi Police Department states that on Monday at approximately 4:26 a.m., Potosi police officers were radio dispatched to the 8 & U-Stor-It self-storage facilities located on Highway U, near Highway 8, in reference to a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

The victim, identified by officials as Sandra Michele Kean, reportedly died as a result of the incident. Additional information about the woman has not yet been officially released, pending further investigation.

Washington County Coroner Steve Hatfield said after the woman was struck by the vehicle, she was transported to Washington County Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased. Hatfield noted that an autopsy was performed on Tuesday.

Authorities said the investigation is active and ongoing. Additional information will be released as it becomes available from official sources.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

