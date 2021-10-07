 Skip to main content
Belleview man injured in accident on Highway 32
Belleview man injured in accident on Highway 32

A Belleview man was moderately injured in an accident on Highway 32 in Iron County on Wednesday afternoon, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

The report states Deberal C. Taylor, 70, was driving a 1996 Chevy Silverado westbound on Highway 32, a half mile west of Highway 21, when he failed to negotiate a curve. The vehicle traveled off the left side of the road, struck a ditch, and overturned.

Taylor, who reportedly wasn't wearing a seat belt, was taken to Iron County Medical Center by ambulance.

The report lists the vehicle as totaled.

Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

