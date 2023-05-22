The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported numerous accidents during the past week, including a fatality involving a local man.

On Sunday at 1:25 a.m., Troop C reported a 2016 Harley Davidson FLHX1 driven by Dustin E Brooks, 34, of Bismarck was traveling west on Highway NN. Near Highway 221, the Harley was unable to successfully navigate a curve in the road, causing the motorcycle to run off the left edge of the road and overturn.

Brooks was pronounced dead at the scene and was transported to the St. Francois County morgue by the coroner. According the accident report, Brooks was not wearing a helmet.

The Harley received extensive damage and was taken from the accident scene by Marler’s Towing.

Troop E also reported accidents on Sunday. Both were single-vehicle, one involving a minor, the other resulting in the total loss of a vehicle.

The first accident occurred at 2:40 p.m. on County Road 1, east of Viburnum. A 1993 Honda Fourtrax ATV driven by a 13-year-old male was traveling west when the ATV ran off the left side of the road on a curve, struck an embankment and ejected the minor driver.

The driver was reported to have moderate injuries and was flown by helicopter to St. Louis Children’s Hospital. Reportedly, the minor driver was wearing a helmet.

The ATV received minor damage and was taken from the scene by Blackie’s Towing.

The second Troop E accident occurred at 6 p.m. on U.S. 67, six miles south of Cherokee Pass. A 2018 Mercedes Benz Sprinter Van driven by Dorci M. Hassan, 42, of Fredericksburg, Virginia, was traveling south when the van ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree.

Hassan was reportedly wearing a seatbelt and received minor injuries. She was taken by ambulance to Madison County Medical Center.

The van received total damage and was removed from the scene by D&D Towing.

Troop C reported two accidents earlier in the week, one involving another motorcycle.

The second Troop C motorcycle accident occurred on Saturday. According to the accident report, a 2006 Harley Davidson FXDBI driven by Brandon R. Backues, 23, of Farmington was traveling north on Weber Road south of Hunter Road. The vehicle traveled off the road, back onto the road, then overturned.

Backues was reported to have incurred serious injuries and was flown by helicopter to Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. Troop C reports Backues was not wearing a helmet.

The Harley received extensive damage and was taken from the scene by Marler’s Towing.

In an unrelated incident, Troop C reported a single vehicle accident. According to the MSHP crash report, last Tuesday at 11:50 a.m., a 2009 Ford Escape driven by Larry M. Luttrell, 61, of Ste. Genevieve was traveling west on Highway 32 near Schwartz Road when the Escape ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree.

Luttrell was reported to have received moderate injuries and was transported to Parkland Health Center in Farmington by ambulance. Luttrell reportedly wore a seatbelt.

Damage to the Escape was listed as "total" and it was removed from the scene by Buckley’s Towing.