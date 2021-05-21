Bismarck man injured in accident on Rock Road

A Bismarck man was moderately injured in an accident Thursday night in St. Francois County.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
At 7:04 p.m., a 1998 Toyota Corolla driven by Ethan A. Skaggs, 22, was traveling westbound on Rock Road, a quarter of a mile west of Highway 32, when it traveled off the right edge of the road and struck a mailbox and a tree.
Skaggs, who reportedly was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to Mercy Hospital South by St. Francois County Ambulance.
Damage to the vehicle was listed as "extensive."
Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Nikki Overfelt
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today