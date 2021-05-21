Bismarck man injured in accident on Rock Road

A Bismarck man was moderately injured in an accident Thursday night in St. Francois County.

At 7:04 p.m., a 1998 Toyota Corolla driven by Ethan A. Skaggs, 22, was traveling westbound on Rock Road, a quarter of a mile west of Highway 32, when it traveled off the right edge of the road and struck a mailbox and a tree.

Skaggs, who reportedly was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to Mercy Hospital South by St. Francois County Ambulance.

Damage to the vehicle was listed as "extensive."

