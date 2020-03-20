Bismarck man injured in accident
Bismarck man injured in accident

MSHP
Renee Bronaugh

A Bismarck man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident at about noon on Thursday in St. Francois County, according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Ethan Skaggs, 21, was driving northbound on Rock Road about a half a mile north of Loughboro Road when his 1985 Chevrolet Monte Carlo traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree, according to the report.

Skaggs, who wasn’t wearing a seat belt according to the report, was transported to Mercy Hospital St. Louis by the St. Francois County Ambulance District. The vehicle damage was listed as total.

