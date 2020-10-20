Bismarck man injured in crash on Old Cadet Road

An area man was injured in a one-vehicle rollover accident Monday in St. Francois County outside Bonne Terre.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 27-year-old Jonathan Bridgeman, of Bismarck was driving a 2009 Ford Focus westbound on Old Cadet Road Monday evening in northern St. Francois County.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The report states that Bridgeman was driving too fast for the road conditions when at 7:16 p.m., the car traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a tree, and overturned east of Ringer Road.

Bridgeman sustained moderate injuries in the accident and was transported by St. Francois County Ambulance to Parkland Health Center in Bonne Terre for treatment.

According to the report, Bridgeman was wearing a seat belt, and damage to the vehicle was listed as “moderate.”

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.