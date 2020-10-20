 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bismarck man injured in crash on Old Cadet Road
0 comments
top story

Bismarck man injured in crash on Old Cadet Road

{{featured_button_text}}
Bismarck man injured in crash on Old Cadet Road

A Bismarck man is moderately injured following a vehicle accident Monday evening on Old Cadet Road.

An area man was injured in a one-vehicle rollover accident Monday in St. Francois County outside Bonne Terre.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 27-year-old Jonathan Bridgeman, of Bismarck was driving a 2009 Ford Focus westbound on Old Cadet Road Monday evening in northern St. Francois County.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The report states that Bridgeman was driving too fast for the road conditions when at 7:16 p.m., the car traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a tree, and overturned east of Ringer Road.

Bridgeman sustained moderate injuries in the accident and was transported by St. Francois County Ambulance to Parkland Health Center in Bonne Terre for treatment.

According to the report, Bridgeman was wearing a seat belt, and damage to the vehicle was listed as “moderate.”

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

Reporter, Staff Writer, and Photojournalist

Related to this story

Most Popular

Plane crash Sunday morning
Accidents

Plane crash Sunday morning

Wolf Creek Firefighters responded Sunday morning to a plane crash in a harvested bean field off of Hildebrecht Road, southwest of Farmington.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News