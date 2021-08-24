 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bismarck man seriously injured in Monday crash
0 comments
alert top story

Bismarck man seriously injured in Monday crash

{{featured_button_text}}
Bismarck man seriously injured in Monday crash
File

A Bismarck man was injured in a one-vehicle accident in St. Francois County on Monday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) crash report, 18-year-old Draven Hicks was driving a 2000 Ford Mustang northbound on Route B Monday evening.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The report states that at 7:06 p.m., Hicks' car traveled off of the right side of the roadway and struck a tree north of Crocker Court, near Doe Run.

Hicks sustained serious injuries in the crash and was transported by the St. Francois County Ambulance District to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis for treatment, according to the MSHP.

The crash report indicates that the Bismarck man was not wearing a seat belt. Damage to the vehicle was listed as "total."

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US troops surge evacuations out of Kabul

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

Reporter, Staff Writer, and Photojournalist

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News