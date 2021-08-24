Bismarck man seriously injured in Monday crash

A Bismarck man was injured in a one-vehicle accident in St. Francois County on Monday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) crash report, 18-year-old Draven Hicks was driving a 2000 Ford Mustang northbound on Route B Monday evening.

The report states that at 7:06 p.m., Hicks' car traveled off of the right side of the roadway and struck a tree north of Crocker Court, near Doe Run.

Hicks sustained serious injuries in the crash and was transported by the St. Francois County Ambulance District to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis for treatment, according to the MSHP.

The crash report indicates that the Bismarck man was not wearing a seat belt. Damage to the vehicle was listed as "total."

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

