Bismarck man seriously injured trying to avoid wrong-way driver

A Bismarck man was seriously injured on Wednesday morning after attempting to avoid a wrong-way driver on US 67 in St. Francois County, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

At 5:10 a.m., William R. Mecey, 61, was driving a 2003 Chevy Impala northbound on US 67, north of Parkway Drive, when he traveled off the right side of the road and struck an embankment after trying to avoid the wrong-way driver.

Mecey, who reportedly was wearing a seat belt, was taken by St. Francois County Ambulance to Parkland Health Center.

Damage to the vehicle was listed as totaled.

Charges are pending against the wrong-way driver. We will have more information as the driver is formally charged.

Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

