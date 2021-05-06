 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bismarck man seriously injured trying to avoid wrong-way driver
0 comments
alert top story

Bismarck man seriously injured trying to avoid wrong-way driver

{{featured_button_text}}
Crash
FIle

A Bismarck man was seriously injured on Wednesday morning after attempting to avoid a wrong-way driver on US 67 in St. Francois County, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

At 5:10 a.m., William R. Mecey, 61, was driving a 2003 Chevy Impala northbound on US 67, north of Parkway Drive, when he traveled off the right side of the road and struck an embankment after trying to avoid the wrong-way driver.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Mecey, who reportedly was wearing a seat belt, was taken by St. Francois County Ambulance to Parkland Health Center.

Damage to the vehicle was listed as totaled.

Charges are pending against the wrong-way driver. We will have more information as the driver is formally charged.

Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories May 6

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News