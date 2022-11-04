Bismarck woman seriously injured after Tuesday accident

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reported a Bismarck woman was seriously injured after a Tuesday evening accident. Two other accidents, occurring on Thursday afternoon, were also reported by the patrol as having resulted in injuries.

Tuesday at 4:10 p.m., a 1991 GMC Sonoma, driven by 43-year-old Melissa M. Leftridge of Bismarck, was traveling south on Hillsboro Road. The MSHP report states Leftridge failed to yield to a 2016 Chevrolet 2500 driven by Donald L. Akers, 66, of Bonne Terre. Akers was traveling west on Highway O when the front of the Sonoma struck the front of Akers’ truck.

According to the report, neither Leftridge nor Akers was wearing a seat belt. Leftridge is reported to have received serious injuries and was transported by Air Evac to Mercy Hospital St. Louis.

The Sonoma is reported by MSHP as totaled while Akers’ Chevrolet 2500 received moderate damage. Both vehicles were towed by Buckley’s Towing.

Thursday afternoon in St. Louis County, a 2004 GMC Yukon driven by Michael A. Finklang, 54, of St. Louis, was reportedly traveling too close on Interstate 270 to a 2013 Toyota Corolla driven by 37-year-old Derek P. Keller of Bonne Terre. The report states the front of the Yukon hit the rear of Keller’s Corolla, which then pushed the car forward. The right front side of Keller’s car struck the left rear of a 2021 Chrysler Pacifica driven by Marianne A. Austin, 55, of Cedar Hills.

The impact from striking the rear of the Pacifica caused Keller to skid left into lane two while rotating counter-clockwise, and entered the lane facing west. The front of the Corolla struck the front of a 2019 Freightliner Concordia driven by 58-year-old Thomas A. Mannisi, of Fairview Heights, Illinois.

All four parties involved were reported to be wearing seat belts. Keller received minor damage and was transported by Mehlville Ambulance District to Mercy Hospital South.

The report states the GMC Yukon and the Chrysler Pacifica received minor damage and were driven from the scene. The 2019 Freightliner Concordia received moderate damage, and was towed by McLanahan Towing while the Toyota Corolla received extensive damage and was towed by Miners Towing.

Later on Thursday at 4:55 p.m. on Highway 32, just east of Highway B, a 2006 Ford F-150 driven by James D. Eschenbrenner, 28, of Bismarck was westbound on Highway 32 when the report states the truck crossed the center line. A 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Vickie Bircham, 67, of Park Hills was traveling east on the highway when the front of Bircham’s car collided with the side of Eschenbrenner’s truck. The collision caused the truck to travel off the roadway and overturn.

MSHP reported both Eschenbrenner and Bircham to be wearing a seat belt. Bircham received moderate injuries and was transported to Parkland Health Center South by the St. Francois County Ambulance District.

Both the Ford F-150 and the Hyundai Santa Fe were reported to be totaled, and were taken by Marler's Towing.