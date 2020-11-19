Bismarck woman seriously injured in crash

A Bismarck woman was seriously injured in an accident Tuesday morning in St. Francois County, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

Caitlin B. Thomue, 28, was driving a 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix southbound on Missouri 221, north of King School Road, when she traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a tree, and overturned.

Thomue, who was reportedly wearing a seat belt, was taken by St. Francois Ambulance District to Parkland Health Center.

Two passengers, a female baby and a female, age 3, suffered minor injuries. They were taken to Parkland by private vehicle.

The damage listed to the car was total.

A Desloge man was involved in an accident at 5:30 Thursday morning in Jefferson County, a MSHP report said.

Dylan W. Maddox, 20, was driving a 1991 Oldsmobile 88 Royale northbound on Route NN, north of Hollard Lane, when he crossed the center line and the left front of a 2001 Saturn SL driven by Debbie J. Bobmeyer, 56, of Catawissa.

Bobmeyer, who was reportedly wearing a seat belt, was moderately injured and taken by Big River Ambulance to Mercy Hospital South.

Maddox was not injured.

Damage to both vehicles was listed as extensive.

