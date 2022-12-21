Blackwell man dead after Wash Co. accident

A Blackwell man has died after being involved in an accident in Washington County Tuesday evening.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2007 Ford Fusion driven by Tabatha M. Farris, 36, of Fenton, was parked on the southbound shoulder of Highway 47. A 2017 Buick Encore driven by 45-year-old Robert W. Wilkinson was parked on the northbound shoulder of Highway 47 across from the Fusion. Wilkinson was reported to have the Encore’s bright headlights activated and exited the vehicle before standing in the roadway next to the Fusion, according to the MSHP.

A 2000 Ford F350 driven by 73-year-old Michael E. Huskey of Sullivan was traveling south on the highway when the front right side of the truck struck the rear left of the Fusion. The truck reportedly continued and struck Wilkinson, who was still standing in the roadway.

Wilkinson was pronounced dead on scene by the Washington County Coroner at 6:17 p.m., and was transported by the coroner to the Washington County Morgue.