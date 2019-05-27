{{featured_button_text}}

A Blackwell woman was seriously injured in a crash on Route CC near Route E in Washington County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Diana Cantrell, 55, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado when she lost control of the truck, causing it to overturn and ejecting the driver.

She was taken to Mercy Hospital South by ambulance. She was reportedly wearing a seat belt. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Load comments