MSHP
File photo

A Bloomsdale resident was seriously injured in an accident in Ste. Genevieve County Sunday evening.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Darren McNeal, 21, was traveling eastbound in the 8,000 block of Jackson School Road when the vehicle, a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado, traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree.

McNeal was transported to Mercy Hospital South by Ste. Genevieve County Ambulance. He was listed as wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident. The vehicle was listed as a total loss.

