Bonne Terre man killed in Tuesday accident on US-67

An area man was killed and two others injured in a two-vehicle accident on US 67 in Jefferson County on Tuesday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) crash report, 45-year-old John Dawson of Farmington was driving a 2013 Ford E-Series Tuesday morning when he came to an intersection at US 67 and Route CC.

The report states that at 10:10 a.m., Dawson started to travel through the intersection after stopping at the flashing red signal. At the same time, 68-year-old George Leachman, of Bonne Terre, was reportedly heading northbound on US 67 in a 2017 Jeep Cherokee with his passenger, 61-year-old Robert Davidson, also of Bonne Terre.

At the intersection, the MSHP reports Leachman failed to stop at the flashing red signal, and the front right of his Jeep struck the front left side of Dawson's Ford. The collision reportedly caused both vehicles to overturn, and Davidson, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected, the MSHP reports. After being ejected from the car, the report indicates the man was pronounced deceased on the scene at 10:24 a.m. by Joachim-Plattin Ambulance paramedics.

The report notes that Davidson was transported to St. Louis County Morgue by Superior Mortuary Service.

Dawson and Leachman reportedly sustained moderate injuries in the accident. The report states Dawson was taken to Mercy Hospital-Jefferson by Joachim-Plattin ambulance, while another Joachim-Plattin ambulance transported Leachman to Mercy Hospital-South. Both men were wearing seat belts, according to the MSHP.

Damage to both vehicles was listed in the crash report as total.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.