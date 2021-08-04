 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bonne Terre woman injured in accident on US 67
0 comments

Bonne Terre woman injured in accident on US 67

{{featured_button_text}}
MSHP
File

A Bonne Terre woman was moderately injured in an accident on US 67 on Tuesday night in Jefferson County, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

At 6:58 p.m., a 2002 GMC Sierra driven by Drake Fair, 35, of McHenry, Illinois, was traveling westbound on Papin Road when it failed to yield a 2010 Chrysler 300 driven by Tonya M. Barton, 47, of Bonne Terre, which was traveling southbound on US 67. The front of Fair's vehicle hit the driver's side of Barton's vehicle.

Barton, who was reportedly wearing a seat belt, was taken to Mercy Hospital Jefferson by the Joachim Plattin Ambulance District.

Fair was not injured and was reportedly not wearing a seat belt.

The report said Barton's vehicle was totaled and Fair's vehicle sustained extensive damage.

Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New York lawmakers seek Gov. Cuomo's resignation

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News