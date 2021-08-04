Bonne Terre woman injured in accident on US 67

A Bonne Terre woman was moderately injured in an accident on US 67 on Tuesday night in Jefferson County, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

At 6:58 p.m., a 2002 GMC Sierra driven by Drake Fair, 35, of McHenry, Illinois, was traveling westbound on Papin Road when it failed to yield a 2010 Chrysler 300 driven by Tonya M. Barton, 47, of Bonne Terre, which was traveling southbound on US 67. The front of Fair's vehicle hit the driver's side of Barton's vehicle.

Barton, who was reportedly wearing a seat belt, was taken to Mercy Hospital Jefferson by the Joachim Plattin Ambulance District.

Fair was not injured and was reportedly not wearing a seat belt.

The report said Barton's vehicle was totaled and Fair's vehicle sustained extensive damage.

Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.