Bonne Terre woman injured in Jefferson County collision

A Bonne Terre woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident on US 67 in Jefferson County Tuesday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), 63-year-old Mary Coomer was driving a 2016 Toyota Avalon northbound on US 67 in Jefferson County Tuesday afternoon.

At the same time, a 17-year-old De Soto juvenile male was driving a 2013 GMC Sierra with two passengers, 18-year-old Kheira Gilchrist and 22-year-old Hanna Poplawski, both of Festus.

The report states that at 12:45 p.m, the teen driver was attempting to make a left turn onto southbound US 67 from Montauk Drive and failed to yield to northbound traffic. Coomer was reportedly traveling in the right lane on northbound US 67 and struck the driver's side of the teen's GMC.

Coomer reportedly sustained serious injuries in the collision and was transported to Mercy Hospital South by the Joachim-Plattin Ambulance District. The woman was wearing a seat belt during the crash, according to the report.

The teen driver and his passengers reportedly all received minor injuries. The teen, who the report states was not wearing a seat belt, was transported to Mercy Hospital South by Rock Township Ambulance District. Gilchrist, reportedly wearing a seat belt, was transported to Mercy Hospital South by the Joachim-Plattin Ambulance District. The other passenger, Poplawski, was also reportedly wearing a seat belt and transported to Mercy Hospital South by Rock Township Ambulance District.

The MSHP report lists the damage to both vehicles involved in Tuesday's accident as totalled.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.