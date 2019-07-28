{{featured_button_text}}
MSHP
File photo

A Doe Run boy was injured when the bicycle he was riding struck a car on Saturday. 

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Zander Marion, 8, of Doe Run, was riding a bicycle on a gravel road near Hildebrecht Road in Doe Run. He attempted to stop but slid on the gravel and into the path of a northbound 2002 Mazda Protege driven by Michael Cooperwood, 27, of Doe Run. The bicycle struck the passenger side of the car. 

Marion received moderate injuries and was taken to Parkland Health Center in Farmington by St. Francois County Ambulance. 

The accident occurred at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
1
0

Load comments