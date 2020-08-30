Cadet, Arcadia men injured in separate accidents

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two area residents were injured in accidents on Sunday, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP).

A Cadet man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident at noon on Highway C in Washington County.

Devin C. Ketcherside, 19, was driving a 2003 Saturn Ion northbound on Highway C at the 29544 block when he lost control and traveled off of the left side of the road.

Ketcherside, who reportedly wasn't wearing a seat belt, was taken to Phelps Health Hospital.

The damage listed to the vehicle was total.

In a separate accident, an Arcadia man was moderately injured in a motorcycle accident on Missouri 72 on Sunday afternoon in Iron County, according to an MSHP accident report.

John A. Hillsbery, 46, was driving a 2007 Harley Davidson XL1200C eastbound on Missouri 72 at Rudder Road when he reportedly ran off the right side of the roadway, hit a rock wall, and was ejected. Hillsbery, who was wearing a safety device, was taken by ambulance to Parkland Health Center in Farmington.

The damage to the vehicle was listed as extensive.

Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

