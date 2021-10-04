 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cadet man dies in crash
0 comments
alert top story

Cadet man dies in crash

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
WEB only Crash
File

A Cadet man was killed in a one-vehicle accident that took place at 12:55 p.m. Saturday on Highway 21, north of Peppersville Road in Washington County.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the wreck occurred when a northbound 1996 Ford F150 pickup truck driven by Ryan A. Dunn, 24, of Cadet, traveled off the left side of the roadway and overturned, ejecting the driver.

Dunn was transported by Washington County Ambulance to Mercy Hospital South where he was pronounced dead at 12:29 a.m. Sunday by Dr. Kasey Cornell.

The patrol reports that Dunn was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the wreck and the pickup truck was listed as totaled.

0 comments
0
0
0
3
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Aretha given R-E-S-P-E-C-T with post office naming

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Three injured in Monday crash
Accidents

Three injured in Monday crash

  • Updated

First responders were called to the scene of a multi-vehicle accident with multiple injuries on US 67 in St. Francois County Monday afternoon.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News