Cadet man dies in crash

A Cadet man was killed in a one-vehicle accident that took place at 12:55 p.m. Saturday on Highway 21, north of Peppersville Road in Washington County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the wreck occurred when a northbound 1996 Ford F150 pickup truck driven by Ryan A. Dunn, 24, of Cadet, traveled off the left side of the roadway and overturned, ejecting the driver.

Dunn was transported by Washington County Ambulance to Mercy Hospital South where he was pronounced dead at 12:29 a.m. Sunday by Dr. Kasey Cornell.

The patrol reports that Dunn was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the wreck and the pickup truck was listed as totaled.

