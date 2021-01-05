Cadet man dies in Tuesday accident

A Cadet man died in a one-vehicle accident in Washington County on Tuesday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Larry Wilson, 69, was driving a 2006 Ram 2500 pickup truck northbound on Highway 21 when at 7:30 a.m., he suffered an unknown medical condition, causing the truck to travel off the right side of the roadway and overturn, south of Old Prairie Road.

Wilson was pronounced deceased on the scene at 7:47 a.m. by the Washington County Coroner’s Office, according to the report. The man was transported to the Washington County morgue by Washington County Ambulance.

According to the accident report, Wilson was not wearing a seat belt, and damage to the vehicle was listed as “total.”

