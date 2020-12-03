 Skip to main content
Cadet man injured in crash in Washington Co.
A Cadet man was moderately injured in an accident Thursday morning in Washington County, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

The report states Cole P. Thompson, 21, of Potosi was driving a 2009 Ford Fusion eastbound on Missouri Highway 47, east of Roderick Road, at 10:30 a.m. when he crossed the center line and struck a 1998 Ford F150 driven by Keith A. Sloan, 41, of Cadet.

Sloan, who was reportedly not wearing a seat belt, was taken Washington County Ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with moderate injuries.

Thompson, who was reportedly wearing a seat belt, was not injured.

Damage to both vehicles was listed as total.

