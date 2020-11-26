Cadet teen injured in crash Wednesday

A Cadet man was seriously injured in a crash on Route O north of Cain Road in Washington County on Wednesday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Devin Ketcherside, 19, was driving a 2006 Chevrolet HHR northbound when he swerved to avoid a deer. The vehicle crossed the centerline and exited the roadway to the left. The vehicle struck an embankment and overturned.

Ketcherside was taken by ambulance to Washington County Memorial Hospital. The report states he was wearing a seat belt.

Four individuals were injured in a crash on Route N north of Mochican Drive in Franklin County Wednesday night.

According to MSHP, Daniel Hopper, 32, of Lonedell, was driving a Ford Ranger southbound while Matthew Wilder, 27, of House Springs, was driving a 1998 Chevrolet S10 northbound on Route N too fast for road conditions. Wilder's vehicle crossed the center of the roadway into the path of the Ford Ranger. Hopper attempted to avoid Wilder's vehicle by travelling to the right. The front of Wilder's vehicle struck the front of Hopper's vehicle. One of Wilder's passengers was ejected from the bed of the truck.