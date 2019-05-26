{{featured_button_text}}
Teen seriously injured in ATV crash

A Cadet teen was seriously injured in an ATV crash in Washington County on Saturday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at 6:04 p.m. Amelia Caughron, 14, of Blackwell, was traveling south on a 2019 Qyie ATV on Fox Haven Road when she applied the brakes and lost control of the ATV. The vehicle overturned, ejecting her and her passenger, Halen Boyer, 13.

Boyer was taken to St. Louis Children's Hospital by ambulance for serious injuries. No injuries were listed for Caughron.

