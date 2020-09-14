Cadet woman dies in crash

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Cadet woman died after a crash on Interstate 55 north of South Lindbergh Boulevard Sunday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Rebecca Travis, 49, of Cadet, was driving a 2002 Ford F150 south on I-55 in St. Louis County at 6:10 p.m. when she lost control of the vehicle while changing lanes.

The report states the Ford traveled across the roadway to the right and went off the right side of the road, striking a guardrail. The vehicle went down an embankment and overturned.

Rebecca Travis, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the truck and pronounced dead at the scene by the fire department.

Her passenger, David Travis, 52, of Cadet, received serious injuries and was taken by Mehlville Fire Protection District to Mercy Hospital South. He was also not wearing a seat belt.

Two Potosi residents were injured in an accident on Highway 21 near Cyclone Road at 1 a.m. Sunday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Justin Kratky, 31, was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 southbound when it traveled off the right side of the road, through a ditch and struck a driveway, causing the vehicle to become airborne. His passenger, Tyler Breakfield, 32, was ejected from the vehicle.

Kratky received minor injuries and was taken to Washington County Memorial. Breakfield received serious injuries and was taken to Mercy Hospital South. Neither were wearing a seat belt.

