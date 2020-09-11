 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Caledonia woman injured in accident
0 comments
alert top story

Caledonia woman injured in accident

{{featured_button_text}}
Crash
File

A Caledonia woman was moderately injured in an accident on Friday morning in Leadington, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

Nellie M. Wells, 79, was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado eastbound on Missouri 32 when a 2012 GMC Terrain being driven by Norman C. Mason, 89, of Park Hills, attempted to cross from Roper Drive and pulled into the path of the Silverado. The front left of the Silverado struck the front right of the Terrain.

Wells, who was reportedly wearing a seat belt, was transported to Parkland Health Center by St. Francois County Ambulance District.

Mason, who was also reportedly wearing a seat belt, was not injured.

The damage to the Silverado was listed as extensive; the damage to the Terrain was listed as moderate.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News