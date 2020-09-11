Caledonia woman injured in accident

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Caledonia woman was moderately injured in an accident on Friday morning in Leadington, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

Nellie M. Wells, 79, was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado eastbound on Missouri 32 when a 2012 GMC Terrain being driven by Norman C. Mason, 89, of Park Hills, attempted to cross from Roper Drive and pulled into the path of the Silverado. The front left of the Silverado struck the front right of the Terrain.

Wells, who was reportedly wearing a seat belt, was transported to Parkland Health Center by St. Francois County Ambulance District.

Mason, who was also reportedly wearing a seat belt, was not injured.

The damage to the Silverado was listed as extensive; the damage to the Terrain was listed as moderate.

