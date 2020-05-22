Cape man injured in SFC accident

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Cape Girardeau man was seriously injured in an accident on Thursday afternoon on Route B north of Crocker Court in St. Francois County, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

A 1999 Chevrolet Blazer driven by Casey N. Hart, 41, was travelling northbound of Route B when it exited the roadway to the right and struck three trees, the report said.

Hart, who was reportedly not wearing a seat belt, was taken to Parkland Health Center by St. Francois County Ambulance.

The damage listed to his vehicle was total.

Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

