Cape man injured in SFC accident

A Cape Girardeau man was seriously injured in an accident on Thursday afternoon on Route B north of Crocker Court in St. Francois County, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.
A 1999 Chevrolet Blazer driven by Casey N. Hart, 41, was travelling northbound of Route B when it exited the roadway to the right and struck three trees, the report said.
Hart, who was reportedly not wearing a seat belt, was taken to Parkland Health Center by St. Francois County Ambulance.
The damage listed to his vehicle was total.
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!