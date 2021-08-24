Car strikes Bonne Terre patrol vehicle on US 67 Tuesday morning

A stopped Bonne Terre Police Department patrol vehicle was hit by a car Tuesday morning while on the scene of a previous accident on US 67.
According to the Bonne Terre Police Department, one of their officers was assisting with traffic control on US 67 south of Old Orchard Road following an accident that had occurred just after 9 a.m.
The crash report states the officer’s 2020 Ford F150 patrol truck was unoccupied and stationary in the right southbound lane of the highway with the emergency equipment activated.
At 9:50 a.m., a 2009 Ford Focus driven by 52-year-old William Drye of De Soto struck the rear of the patrol truck, according to the report. Drye, who was reportedly wearing a seat belt, received minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Parkland Health Center in Bonne Terre by St. Francois County Ambulance.
No other injuries were reported in the incident.
The patrol truck sustained extensive damage, and the car was totalled, according to the report.
In an unrelated accident, a Bismarck man was injured in a one-vehicle accident in St. Francois County on Monday.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) crash report, 18-year-old Draven Hicks was driving a 2000 Ford Mustang northbound on Route B Monday evening.
The report states that at 7:06 p.m., Hicks' car traveled off of the right side of the roadway and struck a tree north of Crocker Court, near Doe Run.
Hicks sustained serious injuries in the crash and was transported by the St. Francois County Ambulance District to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis for treatment, according to the MSHP.
The crash report indicates that the Bismarck man was not wearing a seat belt. Damage to the vehicle was listed as "total."
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com