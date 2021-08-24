Car strikes Bonne Terre patrol vehicle on US 67 Tuesday morning

A stopped Bonne Terre Police Department patrol vehicle was hit by a car Tuesday morning while on the scene of a previous accident on US 67.

According to the Bonne Terre Police Department, one of their officers was assisting with traffic control on US 67 south of Old Orchard Road following an accident that had occurred just after 9 a.m.

The crash report states the officer’s 2020 Ford F150 patrol truck was unoccupied and stationary in the right southbound lane of the highway with the emergency equipment activated.

At 9:50 a.m., a 2009 Ford Focus driven by 52-year-old William Drye of De Soto struck the rear of the patrol truck, according to the report. Drye, who was reportedly wearing a seat belt, received minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Parkland Health Center in Bonne Terre by St. Francois County Ambulance.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

No other injuries were reported in the incident.

The patrol truck sustained extensive damage, and the car was totalled, according to the report.

In an unrelated accident, a Bismarck man was injured in a one-vehicle accident in St. Francois County on Monday.