Child drowns in Big Creek Saturday

A child drowned while swimming in an Iron County waterway over the Memorial Day weekend.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) drowning report, a 6-year-old boy was swimming in Big Creek on Saturday. The boy was from Fairview Heights, Illinois.
The report states child entered the water, went under, and was located a short time later. After the boy was found, life-saving measures were performed but were unsuccessful. The victim was transported to Iron County Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased at 4:36 p.m.
The drowning accident reportedly happened in an area of Big Creek located one-quarter mile east of Highway 49 in Vulcan.
A one-vehicle accident left two people injured early Tuesday morning, outside Park Hills, at the border of St. Francois and Ste. Genevieve counties.
According to the MSHP crash reports, James Cochran, 51, of Barnhart, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Malibu, with passenger Jeffery Henson, 47, of De Soto, westbound on Three Rivers Road early Tuesday morning.
The report states that, at 1:30 a.m., Cochran lost control of the car, which then crossed Hillsboro Road and struck a ditch.
Henson was seriously injured in the crash, while Cochran received minor injuries. Both men were taken by St. Francois County Ambulance to Parkland Health Center in Farmington.
According to the MSHP, neither man was wearing seat belts, and damage to the vehicle was listed as “moderate.”
Later Tuesday morning, another accident in Ste. Genevieve County caused injuries for a teen driver.
According to the MSHP, a 16-year-old Fredericktown girl was driving a 2001 Mazda Tribute northbound on Route O, south of Highway 32 in Ste. Genevieve County.
The report states that, at 8:50 a.m., the teen’s vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.
The driver, who was reportedly wearing a seat belt, received moderate injures in the crash and was transported to Parkland Health Center by Ste. Genevieve County EMS. Damage to the vehicle was listed as “extensive.”
