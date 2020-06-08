Child injured in UTV crash
Child injured in UTV crash

The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a UTV accident in Ste. Genevieve County Saturday evening.

At 6:54 p.m. a 2020 Polaris Pioneer driven by a juvenile, 13, Imperial, overturned on Lakeview Drive after the driver failed to make a turn to the left and traveled off the right side of the roadway, over-corrected and traveled back on the roadway.

A juvenile, 8, Pleasant Hill, was transported by Air Evac to SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital with moderate injuries. Aracelis Hutchings, 41, Pleasant Hill, and Jennifer L. Bell, 44, Imperial, were transported to Mercy Hospital South by Ste. Genevieve County Ambulance with minor injuries.

All occupants were listed as wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.

