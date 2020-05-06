Child recovering after being struck by vehicle Tuesday

A child is recovering from injuries after being struck by a car on Tuesday.
The accident happened on Ivy Street in Desloge, and emergency personnel was dispatched to the scene at 5:22 p.m.
The child, a 2-year-old female, had reportedly run from the Ivy Street residence and into the path of a moving vehicle.
An Air Evac helicopter was called to the scene and landed in the parking lot of the nearby North County Parkside Elementary School. The child was then airlifted to SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis to be treated for her injuries.
According to Desloge Police Chief James “Jebo” Bullock, the 2-year-old sustained a broken collarbone, a lacerated liver, as well as numerous cuts and lacerations.
Bullock said officers spoke with doctors at the hospital who reported that the child is expected to make a full recovery.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com
