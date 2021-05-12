 Skip to main content
Crash injures two drivers Tuesday
Crash injures two drivers Tuesday

Tuesday accident injures two drivers in SFC

Two drivers sustain serious injuries in a collision at U.S. 67 and Shannon Road Tuesday afternoon.

An area man and woman were seriously injured in a three-vehicle accident that occurred in the area of US 67 and Shannon Road in St. Francois County on Tuesday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) crash report, 74-year-old Vada Pikey, of Bonne Terre, was driving a 2013 Volkswagen Passat eastbound on Shannon Road Tuesday afternoon.

Around the same time, the report states that Jason Sutton, 42, of Bonne Terre, was heading southbound on US 67 driving a 2008 Dodge Charger.

At 1:30 p.m., Pikey reportedly failed to yield to Sutton’s car, and the front of Pikey’s Volkswagen struck the rear of Sutton’s Dodge. The impact caused the Dodge to hit the front of a northbound 2016 Freightliner Cascadia, driven by 38-year-old Michael Miller, of Holmerville, Georgia.

MSHP reported that Pikey and Sutton, who were both wearing seat belts, sustained serious injuries in the collision. Both drivers were transported to Mercy South Hospital by the St. Francois County Ambulance District.

Miller was also wearing a seat belt and was reportedly uninjured in the crash. The report states that the Dodge and Volkswagen were totaled, while damage to the Freightliner was listed as “minor.”

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

