Crash results in minor injuries

A Farmington man suffered minor injuries in a Monday evening vehicle accident that caused extensive damage to his truck, according to a crash report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

According to the MSHP, Trustin R. Williams, 38, was driving north on Route D at Tilman Trail in St. Francois County at 7:20 p.m. when the 2006 Chevy Silverado he was driving failed to negotiate a left curve, crossed the center of the road and traveled off the road to the left.

The MSHP reports states the pickup was overcorrected to the right, which caused it rotate clockwise as it reentered the road.

Reportedly, the truck traveled across the road and off the right road edge backwards, the passenger's side rear of the vehicle striking a culvert, a wooden post and the ground.

The crash report states the Silverado became airborne, struck a group of trees, and came to rest on the passenger's side.

The patrol listed the vehicle's damage as extensive. Williams' injuries were listed as minor. He was listed as wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident. He was taken to Parkland Health Center in Farmington by St. Francois County Ambulance and was cited for DWI as a persistent offender.

