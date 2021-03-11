 Skip to main content
De Soto man injured in accident in Washington County
De Soto man injured in accident in Washington County

MSHP
File photo

A De Soto man was moderately injured in an accident on Tuesday evening in Washington County, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

At 6:40 p.m., a 2006 Ford F150 driven by Richard J. Stevens, 50, of De Soto, and a 1999 Ford F350 driven by Gordon L. Thornton, 69, of De Soto, were both traveling northbound on Highway 21. At the 19,000 block, the Ford F350 slowed down to make a left turn into a private drive and the front of the Ford F150 struck the rear of the Ford F350.

Stevens, who reportedly was reportedly not wearing a seat belt, was moderately injured. Passenger Lucinda G. Richards, 46, of De Soto, who also reportedly wasn't wearing a seat belt, suffered minor injuries. Both were taken to Mercy Hospital South by Washington County Ambulance.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

In an accident on Monday morning in Scott County, a Potosi man was seriously injured, a MSHP report said.

James D. Kennon, 66, was driving a 2007 International Tractor Trailer northbound on Interstate 55, north of mile marker 87, at 6:30 a.m. when ran off the right side of the roadway into the ditch.

Kennon, who was reportedly wearing a seat belt, was transported by ambulance to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.

Damage to the tractor trailer was listed as extensive.

Thornton, who was reportedly wearing a seat belt, was not injured.

Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

