De Soto man seriously injured in accident on Highway 221
De Soto man seriously injured in accident on Highway 221

A De Soto man was seriously injured in an accident on Highway 221 in St. Francois County on Thursday afternoon, according to a Missouri Highway Patrol report.

The report states at 3:42 p.m., a 2003 Toyota Corolla driven by Joseph A. Darian, 39, of De Soto, was traveling too fast for road conditions on southbound Highway 221, west of Henrich Road. The vehicle failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the center line, and struck a northbound 2016 Buick Encore driven by Jada N. Brooks, 19, of Des Arc. Brooks' vehicle traveled off the right edge of the road and overturned.

Darian was taken to Barnes Jewish Hospital by the St. Francois County Ambulance District with serious injuries.

Brooks, who sustained minor injuries, was taken to Parkland Health Center by the St. Francois County Ambulance District.

According to the report, neither driver was wearing a seat belt.

Both vehicles were totaled.

Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

