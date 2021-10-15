De Soto man seriously injured in accident on Highway 221

A De Soto man was seriously injured in an accident on Highway 221 in St. Francois County on Thursday afternoon, according to a Missouri Highway Patrol report.

The report states at 3:42 p.m., a 2003 Toyota Corolla driven by Joseph A. Darian, 39, of De Soto, was traveling too fast for road conditions on southbound Highway 221, west of Henrich Road. The vehicle failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the center line, and struck a northbound 2016 Buick Encore driven by Jada N. Brooks, 19, of Des Arc. Brooks' vehicle traveled off the right edge of the road and overturned.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Darian was taken to Barnes Jewish Hospital by the St. Francois County Ambulance District with serious injuries.

Brooks, who sustained minor injuries, was taken to Parkland Health Center by the St. Francois County Ambulance District.

According to the report, neither driver was wearing a seat belt.

Both vehicles were totaled.

Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.