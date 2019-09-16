{{featured_button_text}}
Three including deputy injured in separate accidents

Three area residents including a St. Francois County deputy sustain injuries in two separate accidents Sunday.

Two separate accidents occurred Sunday injuring three people including a St. Francois County deputy.

According to a crash report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), Ashley Bates, 23, of Farmington, was traveling eastbound on Highway 221 when, at 4:11 p.m., the front of her 2016 Ford Explorer patrol vehicle was struck by the side of a 2001 Ford Escape that was traveling northbound and reportedly failed to yield to her emergency lights and sirens at Progress Drive in Farmington.

The Ford Escape was driven by Caleb Ingram, 21, of Farmington.

Bates sustained moderate injuries and was transported to Parkland Health Center by St. Francois County Ambulance. Ingram received minor injuries.

According to the report, Bates was not wearing a seat belt and damage to both vehicles was listed as “minor.”

Later in the evening, at 6:25 p.m., two men were injured in an accident that occurred on Busiek Road.

According to the MSHP crash report, Carl Johnson, 46, of Park Hills, was driving a 1991 Ford F-150 on Busiek Road, north of Route OO, with his passenger James Young, 46, of Farmington, when the vehicle traveled off of the north side of the roadway before crossing Busiek Road and striking a fence and a tree.

Johnson sustained serious injuries in the crash and was airlifted to Barnes Jewish Hospital by Air Evac helicopter. Young received moderate injuries and was transported by St. Francois County Ambulance to Parkland Health Center.

According to the report, neither Johnson nor Young were wearing seat belts and damage to the vehicle was listed as “total.”

Two 55-gallon drums of asphalt sealer carried in the truck burst upon impact. Firefighters from Wolf Creek Fire Department contained the sealer in the bed of the truck using absorbent litter and absorbent socks before the truck was towed from the scene.

Reporter Mark Marberry contributed to this story. 

