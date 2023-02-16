The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reported area motorists were involved in three different accidents on Wednesday, including one leaving a Desloge man in serious condition.

According to the MSHP, at 4:42 p.m. Wednesday, a 1995 Ford F-150 driven south on Highway 21 by 18-year-old Walker A. Lawson of Potosi struck the rear of a 2013 Chevrolet Cruz driven south by 24-year-old Ryan J. Moyers of Desloge. Moyers was reportedly stopped in traffic on southbound Highway 21 in Washington County at the time of the collision, north of Rolling Hills Drive.

The impact from the pickup pushed the car into the northbound lane, causing the front of the Cruz to hit the front of a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe being driven north by Felicia G. White, 28, of Belgrade.

Moyers and a passenger, 23-year-old Zachary C. Marler of Mineral Point, were reportedly not wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. Moyer sustained serious injuries and was taken by the Washington County Ambulance to Mercy Hospital South. Marler received moderate injuries and was taken by Washington County Ambulance to Washington County Memorial Hospital.

White, who the MSHP said was wearing a seat belt, received moderate injuries and was taken by Washington County Ambulance to Washington County Memorial Hospital.

The truck sustained minor damage, according to the report. Both the Chevrolet Cruz and Tahoe were reported as totaled.

In a separate accident Wednesday night, the MSHP reported a 2008 Chevrolet HHR driven by Jaylinn D. Neel, 23, of Fredericktown, was traveling east on Highway J in Madison County when the SUV ran off the road and overturned.

Neel, who was reported to be wearing a seat belt, sustained minor injuries and was taken to Madison County Medical Center in Fredericktown by ambulance.

The SUV is reported to be totaled.

In a separate accident in Ste. Genevieve County at about 6 a.m. Wednesday, MSHP reported a 2006 Pontiac G6 driven by 23-year-old Nathaniel A. Church of Ste. Genevieve was westbound on Highway C when Church reportedly failed to negotiate a curve to the right, causing the car to cross the center line, skid off the road, and hit the ground. The car overturned, hitting a fence and its posts.

Church was reportedly wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident and sustained minor injuries. He was taken by Ste. Genevieve County Ambulance to Parkland Health Center South in Farmington.

The car is reported to have been totaled.