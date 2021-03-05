 Skip to main content
Desloge motorcyclist seriously injured in Thursday accident
Desloge motorcyclist seriously injured in Thursday accident

Desloge motorcyclist seriously injured in Thursday accident

A Desloge teen sustains serious injuries in a motorcycle accident Thursday afternoon on Vo-Tech Road.

An area motorcyclist was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident between Desloge and Bonne Terre on Thursday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) crash report, Alexander L. Ramsey, 18, of Desloge, was operating a 2004 Yamaha Road Star motorcycle southbound on Vo-Tech Road Thursday afternoon.

The report states that at 2:25 p.m., Ramsey’s bike traveled off the right side of the road and overturned, ejecting the man south of the St. Francois Cemetery.

According to the report, Ramsey sustained serious injuries in the crash and was transported to Parkland Health Center in Farmington by the St. Francois County Ambulance District.

The MSHP said that Ramsey was wearing a safety device, and damage to the motorcycle was listed as “minor.”

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

