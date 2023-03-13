According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), a Desloge resident was injured in a Monday morning crash involving three drivers.

The MSHP reports, a 2015 Toyota Tacoma driven by 43-year-old Dennis L. Sweet of Park Hills was stopped on Highway 8, attempting to turn onto Harmon Road when a 2002 Ford F150 driven by Sara L. Schmelzle, 33, of Desloge, failed to yield for stopped traffic on the highway and crossed the center of the road and struck the truck. According to the reports, the Ford truck started to spin and struck a 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Cole A. Cunningham, 18, of Bonne Terre, causing the SUV to travel off the road.

Schmelzle was not wearing a seat belt, according to the MSHP, and received moderate injuries. She was taken by the St. Francois County Ambulance District to Parkland Health Center in Farmington.

The two trucks are reported to be totaled, according to the MSHP, and both were towed by Marler’s Towing. The SUV sustained moderate damage and was taken from the scene by Buckley’s Towing.