According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), a Desloge man suffered injuries Thursday afternoon when a truck lost cargo on U.S. 67.

At 4:36 p.m. Wednesday, a 2020 Ram 1500 driven by 51-year-old Paul L. McIntyre of Park Hills was southbound on Highway 67, south of Fairgrounds Road, when the truck lost cargo, according to the MSHP. A 2004 BMW X3 driven by Clifford E. Rickmar, 50, of Desloge, proceeded to strike the item.

Rickmar, who was wearing a seat belt according to the MSHP, reportedly received minor injuries and was transported to Parkland Health Center in Farmington by St. Francois County EMS.

The truck did not sustain any damages, according to the patrol, and was driven from the scene. The BMW sustained minor damage and was towed by Buckley’s.

In a Thursday morning accident in Jefferson County, a 1996 Ford Ranger driven by Potosi resident Gary W. Myers, 45, was northbound on Interstate 55 when Myers reportedly steered onto the left shoulder to avoid traffic and lost control of the truck. The Ranger began to slide before returning to the roadway and overturning.

According to the MSHP, neither Myers nor passenger Matthew S. Richardson, 51, of Desloge, were wearing seat belts. Both men received minor injuries and were transported to Mercy Hospital in Jefferson County by Joachim-Plattin Ambulance District.

The truck sustained moderate damage, according to the MSHP, and was taken from the scene by McCain’s Towing.