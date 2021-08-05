 Skip to main content
Desloge woman seriously injured in Washington County accident
A Desloge woman was seriously injured in an accident on Highway 32 in Washington County on Wednesday morning, according to a Missouri Highway Patrol report.

At 5:05 a.m., Shannon M. Dean, 42, of Desloge, was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt eastbound on Highway 32 at Stoney Point Road when she traveled off the right side of the roadway to avoid a deer, overcorrected, ran off the left side of the road, struck a rock, and overturned.

Dean was taken to Mercy Hospital South by the Washington County Ambulance District.

The report said she was wearing a seat belt and her car was totaled.

Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

