Desloge woman seriously injured in Washington County accident

A Desloge woman was seriously injured in an accident on Highway 32 in Washington County on Wednesday morning, according to a Missouri Highway Patrol report.
At 5:05 a.m., Shannon M. Dean, 42, of Desloge, was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt eastbound on Highway 32 at Stoney Point Road when she traveled off the right side of the roadway to avoid a deer, overcorrected, ran off the left side of the road, struck a rock, and overturned.
Dean was taken to Mercy Hospital South by the Washington County Ambulance District.
The report said she was wearing a seat belt and her car was totaled.
Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal.
