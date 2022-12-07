Doe Run Company confirms death at Casteel Mine

The Doe Run Company confirmed Wednesday that a man died while working underground at the company’s Casteel Mine near Bixby Tuesday.

Social media identified the man as Hagen Barton of Viburnum. Barton was reported to have three daughters.

According to Tammy Stankey, media liaison for the Doe Run Company, the man was discovered along a haul road outside of his vehicle. When found, Barton was unresponsive. Emergency rescue personnel were immediately notified and arrived on scene where he was pronounced dead.

“We are shocked and saddened by this tragic loss,” said Brian Mangogna, vice president of the SEMO Mining and Milling Division. “This employee was a valued member of the Casteel Mine team, a resident of Viburnum, a father, family member, and friend to many in our community. He will be greatly missed.”

The Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) and local authorities are investigating the incident.

Currently the MSHA has the accident classification as a powered haulage incident. According to the MSHA, powered haulage can include equipment such as shuttle cars, scoops, locomotives, front-end motors, and more.

This is the company’s third-mining related fatality since 2009 according to the MSHA, and the second one to be related to powered haulage.

In 2015, John Hoodenpyle was killed when a roof fall occurred and covered the mechanical scaler with dirt and rocks. In 2009, Joseph Roy was fatally injured when struck by the ejector plate of a loader bucket.

This is Missouri’s first mining related fatality since March 2021.

The Doe Run Company, based in St. Louis, is a privately held natural resource company and global provider of lead, as well as copper and zinc concentrates. Along with mining lead, the company also runs one of the world’s largest single-site lead battery recycling facilities.