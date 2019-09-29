{{featured_button_text}}
fatal crash
File photo

A Doe Run man was killed in a crash one mile south of Winona Saturday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, just after noon, James Fears, 52, of Doe Run, was driving a 1997 Ford pickup north on Highway 19 when the vehicle went off the left side of the road and overturned, ejecting Fears and his passenger, Dale Weber, 61, of Winona. Both men were pronounced dead a short time later.

A Bismarck man was seriously injured in a crash in St. Francois County Saturday night.

According to the patrol, Joe Guggenberger, 62, of Bismarck, was driving a 2008 Ford Expedition on Route U at Route BB when he traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree.

Guggenberger was taken by St. Francois County Ambulance to Mercy Hospital South.

A Bonne Terre man was seriously injured in a crash early Saturday morning on Highway 32.

According to patrol reports, after midnight, Devin Black, 26, of Bonne Terre, was driving west on Highway 32 near Clemmons Road when he struck the rear of a 2007 Chrysler Pacifica driven by Kimberly Wunning, 57, of Bismarck.

Black’s vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway, struck a tree and overturned.

According to the patrol, he was taken to Mercy Hospital St. Louis. He was cited for DWI.

Four individuals were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 8 at West Street exit in Leadwood Friday afternoon.

According to patrol reports, a 2005 Pontiac Grand Am driven by William McGuire, 32, of Leadwood, failed to stop for a stop sign and entered Highway 8 in front of a 2003 Ford Escape driven by Sandra Shelton, 66, of Potosi.

The Escape struck the front of the Grand Am.

Shelton received moderate injuries and was taken to Parkland Health Center.

McGuire received moderate injuries and was taken to Parkland Health Center. His passengers, Donald Firebaugh, 33, and Tiffany, Firebaugh, 30, received minor injuries and were taken to Parkland Health Center.

