{{featured_button_text}}

At about 9:55 a.m. Friday, first responders were called to the scene of an accident in the 1,000 of Ste. Genevieve Avenue in Farmington.

Katie Roth, 26, of Ste. Genevieve, was driving westbound in a 2003 Honda Accord on Ste. Genevieve Avenue when she suffered a medical emergency and crossed the Farmington Sports Complex driveway and struck a fence and the rear of a school bus parked at the school district bus garage.

Roth was transported to Parkland Health Center by St. Francois County Ambulance where she was treated for minor injuries.

A passenger, Tristan Bennett, 11 months, was uninjured.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments