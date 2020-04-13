Driver ejected in weekend crash

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A crash on Saturday resulted in three people being transported by ambulance for injuries.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Report, Samuel J. Zavadil, 53, of French Village was traveling southbound in a 1986 Dodge Ram 1500 on County Line Road at approximately 7:37 p.m.

According to the report, Zavadil crested a hill at 6541 County Line Rd. and the front of the vehicle he was driving struck the rear of a 2019 Can-Am Defender driven by Randall K. Woodruff, 33, of Collinsville, Illinois, as Woodruff was stopped in the roadway.

The report states Woodruff was ejected from the vehicle and sustained serious injuries. He was reportedly taken to Mercy Hospital South by St. Francois County Ambulance District.

Zavadil was also transported with serious injuries to Mercy Hospital South by St. Francois County Ambulance District, along with a juvenile passenger who was reported to have received minor injuries.

The report states Zavadil was wearing his safety device, but Woodruff and the 4-year-old minor were not.

