Driver injured in accident with two semis

A Farmington truck driver was involved in an accident on I-255 in St. Louis County on Tuesday evening but escaped injury, according to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP).

According to the patrol, the accident occured when a 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Aurora E. Shepard, 20, of St. Louis, drove onto westbound I-255, left their lane and traveled in front of the 2018 MAC Truck CXU being driven by Lonnie R. King, 60, of Farmington. The semi hit the front left portion of the Cobalt, putting it in a spin, the report says. The Cobalt's back end then reportedly struck another semi, a 2022 Freightliner Cascadia being driven by Sukhvinder Singh, 34, of S. Ozone Park, New York.

Shepard was transported by Mehlville Fire Protection District to Mercy Hospital South with injuries the patrol reported as serious. The Cobalt's damage was listed as total, while damage to both semis was listed as minor.

All drivers were reportedly wearing seat belts.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.