 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Driver injured in accident with two semis

  • Updated
  • 0
WEB ONLY MSHP
File

A Farmington truck driver was involved in an accident on I-255 in St. Louis County on Tuesday evening but escaped injury, according to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP).

According to the patrol, the accident occured when a 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Aurora E. Shepard, 20, of St. Louis, drove onto westbound I-255, left their lane and traveled in front of the 2018 MAC Truck CXU being driven by Lonnie R. King, 60, of Farmington. The semi hit the front left portion of the Cobalt, putting it in a spin, the report says. The Cobalt's back end then reportedly struck another semi, a 2022 Freightliner Cascadia being driven by Sukhvinder Singh, 34, of S. Ozone Park, New York.

Shepard was transported by Mehlville Fire Protection District to Mercy Hospital South with injuries the patrol reported as serious. The Cobalt's damage was listed as total, while damage to both semis was listed as minor.

All drivers were reportedly wearing seat belts.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MSHP works crash from pursuit

MSHP works crash from pursuit

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported several crashes in recent days, including a juvenile male who was injured as he was allegedly fleei…

Crash results in minor injuries

Crash results in minor injuries

A Farmington man suffered minor injuries in a Monday evening vehicle accident that caused extensive damage to his truck, according to a crash …

Watch Now: Related Video

Can this technique potentially cure blindness?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News