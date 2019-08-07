{{featured_button_text}}
A one-vehicle accident happened at 10:57 a.m. Wednesday on Route F south of Pat Daly Road in Washington County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Reports state the 2011 Chevy Equinox, driven by Bradford D. Farley, 26, of Farmington, was extensively damaged when it traveled off the left side of the highway and hit a tree. Farley sustained minor injuries and was taken to Washington County Memorial Hospital by the Washington County Ambulance District.

The SUV was towed by Elliott’s Towing. Farley was reportedly wearing a seat belt.

