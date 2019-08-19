Dump truck struck by train Monday morning

A Washington County man sustained serious injuries after an accident occurred Monday morning involving a dump truck and an Amtrak train.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol accident report, Anthony Courtois, 62, of Mineral Point, was traveling westbound in a 2007 Freightliner dump truck out of Northoak Road, a private road off of Highway 8 when, at 6:10 a.m., the truck stopped in a railroad crossing that passes through Northoak Road.
Courtois attempted to back the truck out of the railroad crossing but a 1997 Amtrak train traveling northbound came around a corner striking the front of his truck causing the vehicle to strike a railroad crossing sign.
Courtois was transported to Washington County Memorial Hospital by Washington County EMS.
According to the report, Courtois was not wearing a seat belt and the damage to the Freightliner was listed as “total.”
The train sustained moderate damage but was able to drive away from the scene on the railroad tracks.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to an accident Sunday evening in Washington County.
A 2003 Jeep Liberty driven by Stephanie E. Rector, 33, of Parks Hills, was being driven southbound on Highway 21 when the vehicle was driven off the right side of the roadway, struck and embankment and overturned.
Rector was transported by Washington County Ambulance to Mercy Hospital South where she was treated for moderate injuries.
Rector was reportedly wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.
