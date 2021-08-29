Early Saturday accident ends in fatality

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) Responded to two accidents in St. Francois County over the weekend, one of them involving a fatality.

At 2:40 a.m. Saturday on Highway CC east of Cole Road, a westbound 2015 GMC Yukon driven by Jacob E. Niedbalski, 29, of Sullivan traveled off the right side of the road, struck a rock embankment and overturned, according to the patrol.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Niedbalski was pronounced dead on the scene at 3:15 a.m. and transported by the St. Francois County Coroner to the St. Francois County Morgue.

At 2:30 a.m. Sunday, MSHP reports two vehicles were involved in an accident on U.S. 67 in the northbound lanes north of Hwy. 47.

A 2019 Nissan Sentra driven by Breanna R. Stephan, 21, of Herculaneum was struck in the rear by a 2013 Ford Escape driven by Jacob B. Rusk, 21, of Salem.

Stephan’s vehicle ended up in the southbound lanes. The patrol states Stephan suffered moderate injuries and two passengers, Desiraie N. Stephan, 18, of Bonne Terre and Sebastion Santschi, 19, of Park Hills suffered minor injuries. All were transported by St. Francois County Ambulance to Parkland Hospital South for treatment of injuries.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.