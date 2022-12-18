Elderly man struck by vehicle in Washington County

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported multiple accidents in the area over the weekend.

According to the MSHP, a 2011 Ford Escape driven by Christina M. Sailor, 43, of Brookland, Arkansas, was traveling south on US 67 south of Cherokee Landing Drive Friday afternoon when Sailor was reportedly inattentive to the roadway. The front of the Escape struck the rear of a Missouri Department of Transportation 2016 Freightliner 114SD driven by Ronald J. Varvera, 51, of Farmington, before proceeding to travel off the roadway, strike a rock bluff, and overturn.

Both Sailor and Varvera were reported to be wearing seat belts. Sailor sustained minor injuries and was transported by the St. Francois County Ambulance District to Parkland Health Center. Varvera received minor injuries and was transported by private conveyance to Parkland Health Center.

Later Friday evening, the MSHP reported a 2000 Ford Ranger driven by Jeffery L. Whittley, 69, of Mineral Point, was eastbound on Springtown Road 501 in Washington County. The report states 84-year old William D. McCarty, of Mineral Point, had fallen and was lying in the eastbound lane of Springtown Road. Whittley was unable to see McCarty in the roadway, causing the undercarriage of the Ranger to strike McCarty.

According to the report, McCarty sustained serious injuries, and was transported to Mercy Hospital South by the Washington County Ambulance.

At 10:50 a.m. Sunday, the MSHP reported a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Darrell W. Sullivan, 56, of Middlebrook, was northbound on County Road 96 when the Trailblazer ran off the left side of the roadway, struck a tree, and overturned.

Sullivan, who was reported to not be wearing a seat belt, sustained serious injuries and was transported by Air Evac to Mercy St. Louis.